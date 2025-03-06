Investigators expand search for missing Buncombe County mother

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Buncombe County investigators looking for a missing 29-year-old woman are now asking residents in neighboring counties to help in their search.

Sadie Tolley disappeared from her Asheville home on Jan. 9.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has learned that at one point last year, Tolley and her boyfriend also lived in a mobile home park south of Lenoir.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies reached out to law enforcement there in hopes of getting help with the case.

Tolley’s boyfriend, Dustin Gregory, showed Channel 9 some of the last photos taken of her and their six-year-old daughter, Harley.

“I just want to know you’re okay. Harley misses you. I miss you. If you don’t want to come home that’s fine. Just let us know that you’re okay,” Gregory said.

A Ring camera at their home in Asheville captured Gregory and Tolley returning the night she went missing.

Gregory said the two got into an argument and Tolley left, walking down their driveway with only the clothes she was wearing that night and hasn’t been seen since.

He said she didn’t have a phone making it challenging for police to find her.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office put out a missing persons flyer, posting that Tolley frequented Pisgah View and Deaverview in Asheville and Hickory.

Gregory doesn’t believe Tolley would leave the most important thing in her life – her daughter.

“I don’t know. I’m scared of what’s happened and I’m scared of what could have happened. We want you to come home. Reach out to somebody and let us know you’re alright,” Gregory said.

Buncombe County deputies are asking for help from the public on the case and for anyone who may have seen Tolley to give them or their local law enforcement a call.

