Union County to hold public hearing on $200M jail bond referendum

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There’s a public hearing on the Union County Jail 2026 Bond Referendum on Monday. It will take place during the Union County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Earlier this year, Union County leaders decided to place a $200 million bond referendum on November’s ballot to fund a new detention center.

Commissioners opted for the option to build a 500-bed jail with a 600-bed core and to reuse the Union County Sheriff’s Office administration building. If voters approve the bond request, this will double the jail’s current capacity.

The current jail has a maximum capacity of 264. It was built in 1994 following a court order and lawsuit over overcrowding.

If the bond request is approved, it would increase the property tax rate by an estimated 3.11 cents. For a home valued at $400,000, the homeowner would pay approximately $124.40 more in annual property taxes.

Channel 9 toured the jail and spoke with the Union County Sheriff’s Office about the issues.

Deputies said the detention center’s biggest issue is overcrowding, making it challenging to keep up with maintenance, separate inmates appropriately, and offer programs. The building also has several structural issues, including peeling paint, cracks in the walls, and water and pipe issues. There have been times when deputies have stepped in to paint areas that needed attention.

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