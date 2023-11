CHARLOTTE — Any and all are welcome to grab a warm meal at the Keith Family YMCA in University City this weekend.

The annual community dinner will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers will also be giving away winter coats, new socks, and books for children.

Those who attend will be able to take home a box of free food, including a turkey, for a Thanksgiving meal.

