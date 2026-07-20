‘Started screaming’: More charges expected in Salisbury crash that killed 3

SALISBURY, N.C. — A neighbor in Salisbury told Channel 9 he still recalls the moment he came outside to find a horrible crash in front of his home over the weekend.

Police told us three people were killed and one person was arrested for hit-and-run after the crash on Saturday night.

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz went to the scene where the crash happened on Mooresville Road, and she could still see markings left behind by investigators.

Quindel Woods described the terrible sight outside of his home. Remnants of the crash still linger.

“I heard people screaming ... and they pulled the man out; and as they pulled him out, he started screaming,” Woods said.

Salisbury police said officers were called to the scene near Town Court around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said they found one car with three people inside. Two of them died at the scene, the other was airlifted for medical treatment but later died.

“It’s wrenching; I mean, it hurts. I felt, even though I’m not the family member, but I felt the whole thing,” Woods said. “I just prayed that God was with him.”

Police say the driver of the second car involved was identified as Javiel Pena Sola. He’s been charged with felony hit-and-run after a police K-9 team had to track him down away from the crash site. Pena Sola’s car was found in a creek not far from the scene.

Police haven’t released the names of the victims yet. The police department says more charges could be coming.

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