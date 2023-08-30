Uptown food hall Monarch Market reveals first tenants

CHARLOTTE — The first few tenants for a food hall that’s under construction in uptown Charlotte have been revealed.

Barley and Burger, Currey Junction and Rolled AF are taking the first three of 12 food stalls at Monarch Market, an 18,000-square-foot “culinary collective” at One Independence Center, according to a press release.

It is expected to open this fall on the ground level of that uptown office tower, located in the heart of center city at 101 N. Tryon St.

