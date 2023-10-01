Veg-Curious? Charlotte’s VegFest showcases vegan lifestyle with vendors and cooking demonstrations

CHARLOTTE — Camp North End was seeing green at the 10th annual Charlotte VegFest on Saturday

More than 125 national, regional and local vegan food vendors set up camp at The Ford Building in north Charlotte.

A vegan food court featured vegan chefs, restaurants, and food trucks for vegan, plant-based, and veg-curious visitors.

Three local vegan chefs showcased their skills in an interactive cooking demonstration, and celebrated panelists and hosts spoke to visitors about the plant-based lifestyle.

“Our main focus is on providing needed resources to our community,” says Jameka Whitten, president at Charlotte VegFest, Inc. “Charlotte VegFest is about supporting our very diverse community in an inclusive and equitable way.”

In 2022, an estimated 6,000 veg-curious visitors attended VegFest.

