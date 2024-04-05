Venue’s permit suspended after health inspection

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C”, or below a 90, when inspected during the month of March, according to data pulled April 3 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 764 such establishments, 13 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in March that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

One of those that scored below 90, a hotel in the University City area, has its permit suspended due to a lack of hot water in two of its kitchen’s sinks.

