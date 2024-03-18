Victim IDed in deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police have identified the man who was found dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Charlotte.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Bradford Drive, which is just north of Freedom Drive. MEDIC found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday, the victim was identified as 31-year-old Darien Lamont Morrison.

CMPD hasn’t released many details, but a police report says the shooting happened outside of a bar. It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

Police haven’t released any information about a suspected shooter, but the department said the investigation is still active.

