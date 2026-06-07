VIDEO: Troopers chase car on I-85 before crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — We’re asking the North Carolina State Highway Patrol what led to the pursuit after witnesses shared video of a high-speed chase and crash on Saturday in Rowan County.

Video shared with Iredell Firewire shows typical traffic on Interstate 85 Saturday, when suddenly a car comes into view in the left lane, being chased by an NCSHP trooper and a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The car swerves into another lane to get around a car, with the trooper right on its tail. The car then overcorrects and hits another car on the interstate before slamming into a wall.

It’s not clear why the driver in the car was being chased.

Channel 9 reached out to Highway Patrol and the RCSO for more information about the crash. We’re working on learning how many people were involved, and if anyone was hurt.

We’re also asking for information on charges against the driver in connection with the chase.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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