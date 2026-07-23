17-year-old boy shot during car theft in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Someone was shot Wednesday night while a car was being stolen, police said.

Highway Patrol troopers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers investigated the incident along Interstate 77 near Tyvola Road.

It started as a call about a stolen car on Sedgefield Drive in south Charlotte.

Police found a 17-year-old boy at that scene. He was shot.

Channel 9 is asking police if there are any suspects.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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