17-year-old boy shot during car theft in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Someone was shot Wednesday night while a car was being stolen, police said.
Highway Patrol troopers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers investigated the incident along Interstate 77 near Tyvola Road.
It started as a call about a stolen car on Sedgefield Drive in south Charlotte.
Police found a 17-year-old boy at that scene. He was shot.
Channel 9 is asking police if there are any suspects.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
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