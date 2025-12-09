Wadesboro Police search for missing man with critical health needs

WADESBORO, N.C. — Wadesboro Police need help finding 56-year-old Timothy Devon Kirkley who was last seen Nov. 20.

Kirkley reportedly went missing from a home near West Martin Street and Salisbury Street in Wadesboro.

He was reported missing on Dec. 5. Police called him a “critical missing individual” because of medication he needs for health issues.

If anyone has any information or has seen Kirkley, police ask you call 911 or the Wadesboro Police Department at (704) 694-2167.

