Missing Monroe teens may have fled state together

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police believe two missing teens have left North Carolina. Investigators say 15-year-old Camren Sain was last seen leaving a home on Skywatch Lane Friday. Police said she had been there visiting friends.

Police believe Sain is with 16-year-old Damien Funk of Lincoln County, who is also reported missing. Police say its possible Funk could’ve switched out the license plate. Police said his father told them has left the state before, and was previously found in Indiana.

Police said to be on the lookout for a white Ford truck and to give them a call if you have any information.

