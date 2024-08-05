‘Wanted to scream’: Thieves force woman from room to room during apartment robbery

CHARLOTTE — An 18-year-old woman just moved to Charlotte a few weeks ago but faced a terrifying moment last week when she came face to face with robbers in her own apartment.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz talked to the woman, and she says she’s speaking out because she doesn’t want fear to control her.

The woman speaks Spanish and doesn’t want to share her name publicly, but she told Goetz and Telemundo’s Emi Darquea that her life was on the line.

The victim told us two men in hoodies broke into her apartment at Ashby Gardens in east Charlotte last Thursday after her husband left for work. She said she tried to hide in a bedroom, but they found her.

She said they pointed a gun at her and told her if she told police or told anybody, they were going to kill her. Then, they proceeded to rob her.

The victim told Darquea and Goetz that while they were threatening her, they pointed a gun at her multiple times. She said she “wanted to scream” but they told her if she made any sounds, they would shoot her and leave her there. They went to different rooms and took everything that was valuable.

The thieves took jewelry, car keys, and phones while moving from room to room.

The victim said the men heard a noise outside and took off running, but not before threatening her again.

She said they told her they were 17 years old and they were working with drug dealers, and they claimed they would find out wherever she was.

The victim told Goetz she ran to a family member’s house to call the police. She said she and her husband have faith that investigators will catch the suspects.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told our Telemundo partners on Monday that no arrests have been made yet.

