Watauga football team named state champs

WATAUGA, N.C. — The Watauga High School Pioneers were named state champs after beating the Middle Creek Mustangs.

The Pioneers beat the Mustangs 47 to 25, claiming the 2025 6A state title in Chapel Hill on Friday night.

“Way to go, Watauga Football team and coaching staff!” Watauga County Schools said in a Facebook post. “You make your community so proud! You gave it your all and all of your hard work paid off!”

This was the team’s first state championship win since 1978, the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

The game started at 4 p.m. The team returned safely to a celebration in Boone late Friday night.

WATCH: Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan says he has more to prove

Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan says he has more to prove

©2025 Cox Media Group