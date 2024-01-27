Water Activity Advisory issued in Lincoln County portion of Lake Norman

DENVER, N.C. — A sewage spill into Lake Norman led officials t delcare a Water Activity Advisory for Lake Norman on Friday afternoon.
According to the advisory, around 200 gallons of untreated sewage may have flowed into the lake after a “failure at a lift station.”
Residents and boaters are asked not to go into or on the lake due to a risk of fecal contamination.
Water samples will be taken and tested before the advisory can be lifted.
