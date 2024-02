CHARLOTTE — A water main break on Montford Drive in south Charlotte Friday is causing water to shoot several feet into the air.

A contractor working in the area accidentally damaged a water main near the intersection, an official with Charlotte Water told Channel 9.

A crew is repairing the pipe.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

