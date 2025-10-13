Wells Fargo to hike account fee

CHARLOTTE — Some Wells Fargo customers will have to pay an increased monthly fee soon.

Wells Fargo & Co. told customers this month that the monthly fee on its Everyday Checking account will increase by 50%.

Everyday Checking’s monthly fee will go from $10 to $15 for “fee periods” that begin on or after Oct. 25. Other customers were told the fee increase kicks in for “fee periods” that begin on or after Nov. 29.

The minimum daily balance to avoid that fee on Everyday Checking will triple from $500 to $1,500. Wells Fargo will continue to waive the monthly fee for those receiving qualifying electronic deposits of $500 or more.

