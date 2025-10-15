West Charlotte residents back plan to convert former library into community hub

CHARLOTTE — Residents in west Charlotte said they support plans to transform a former library into a community center and county commissioners want to team up with a nonprofit to step up a one-stop shop, which would provide resources.

Residents along LaSalle Street near Beatties Ford Road told Channel 9’s Miana Massey that it’s needed.

County leaders want to transform the old library that’s been sitting empty on Beatties Ford into a community hub.

“This neighborhood has been neglected by this community,” said Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma D. Leake, District 2, on Tuesday. “When I say this community, I mean Charlotte.”

Leake was nearly brought to tears in Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Commission meeting as she weighed in on proposed plans to revitalize the space, turning it into a community center.

“We all need help,” said Donnie Mcilwain, Lincoln Heights resident.

Leaders said the center would focus on accessibility, which would offer resources for the entire family. They hope to provide academic, mental health, financial and job readiness programs.

“I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired of seeing my people not getting the protection they need, all the services that they need in that area,” Leake said.

Commissioners said the neighborhood has faced challenges with drug use and homelessness.

Community members echoed the same sentiments saying any investment in the Lincoln Heights and University Park areas is a good one.

“I do think it’s needed because we don’t have a resource center over here,” said Makiya Love, Lincoln Heights resident. “If you have something in walking distance, I think that’s better for everyone.”

The county hopes to send out requests for proposals in January 2026, partnering with a nonprofit to offer programs for youth and families.

