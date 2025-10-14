Former Beatties Ford Library to turn into community center

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County wants to give new life to the former Beatties Ford Library.

County commissioners want to use the space on Lasalle Street for a new community center.

Commissioners want to partner with a non-profit that will provide youth and teen programming for families in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

The county hopes to send out a request for proposals to non-profits in January.

VIDEO: Families still waiting for justice in Beatties Ford Road mass shooting

Families still waiting for justice in Beatties Ford Road mass shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group