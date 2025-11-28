What discount dangers to look out for this Black Friday

CHARLOTTE — Black Friday is tomorrow and already stores have been offering deals.

But beware of discount dangers that could trick you into spending more.

Economists say stores use marketing tactics to drive us to buy things we never wanted in the first place.

They said some of the price cuts aren’t always a real mark down.

“The month before Black Friday, they might jack up the prices more so that they can slash them and you feel like you’re getting a great deal,” said Cara Nicole, a financial content creator.

Economists said sticking to your shopping list can help when in stores or shopping online during Cyber Monday.

The National Retail Federation estimates nearly 187 million people will be shopping this weekend.

