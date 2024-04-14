Where are the Charlotte area’s best places to retire?

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — Lake communities in the Charlotte metro prove to be the best places to retire here, according to a recent ranking by Niche.com.

It put Westport, a small, unincorporated area along Lake Norman in Lincoln County, at the top of its local list. Westport received some of its best marks for public schools, being good for families and health and fitness. Its lowest grades came in commute and diversity.

Westport was one of just three locales in the Charlotte area to score an A+ in Niche.com’s ranking of best places for retirees. Davidson, on the opposite side of Lake Norman, and Tega Cay, southwest of Charlotte in the Lake Wylie area, ranked at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Niche.com identified the best places to retire by looking at a variety of metrics, including weather, crime rates, percentage of residents 65 and older, housing costs and access to amenities such as restaurants, golf courses, exercise facilities and doctors.

See a list of the top 15 places to retire in the Charlotte area — along with their grades on key metrics — on CBJ's website here.













