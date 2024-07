CHARLOTTE — The Whitewater Center is adding another attraction to its 1,300 acres of outdoor adventure.

Wildwood is a space devoted to children of all ages to play and explore nature.

The center said there are dozens of climbing and discovery elements for kids.

This comes after the center added a special area for dogs in the spring.

