Charlotte Mecklenburg FOP to hold no-confidence vote against Chief Jennings

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police Board of Directors voted to begin the process of holding a Vote of No Confidence against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings. The FOP notified its members of the decision and is now collecting feedback and conducting a preliminary vote among its membership.

According to an email sent to FOP members, this is the first time a Vote of No Confidence has been introduced as a motion and passed.

The vote comes as the Charlotte City Council secretly voted to settle with Jennings. As Channel 9 reported, Jennings threatened legal action because of how he was treated during last summer’s debate over outer carrier vests.

Councilman Tariq Bokhari launched a public campaign to raise money and support for the vests despite Jennings’ opposition.

That campaign and the text messages he sent to Jennings led to a settlement for the chief from Charlotte taxpayers, according to sources. It was approved by the Charlotte City Council in closed session. Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. Mayor Vi Lyles apologized to the chief on Wednesday and voiced her support for him.

While Jennings is backed by Lyles and some members of the Charlotte City Council, the Fraternal Order of Police has been vocal in opposition to the settlement and operations of CMPD top brass. The FOP strongly backed Bokhari and the use of outer carrier vests.

The FOP said Charlotte taxpayers should be “outraged” at the settlement.

The FOP was also critical of Major Brad Koch and CMPD Public Affairs Director Sandy Vastola’s collaboration with NAACP President Corine Mack on an ethics complaint against Bokhari. Vastola sued the president of the FOP for defamation in part because of the comments she claimed he made about her in response to a reporter’s inquiry. The lawsuit was dismissed, but Vastola is appealing. The FOP president was suspended and reassigned and is alleging it was a retaliatory move.

The Fraternal Order of Police is finalizing the process for an official vote. A timeline has not been announced.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings and the city of Charlotte for comment.

