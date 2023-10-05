Who are the highest-paid coaches in the UNC System?

CHARLOTTE — With college football underway and college basketball season tipping off in November, it’s time for CBJ’s yearly look at the salaries paid to coaches in the UNC System.

A searchable database on CBJ’s website is sorted by annual base salary, high to low, and it can be filtered by institution or by sport. The compensation data, which is from June, is from the UNC System general administration. It’s important to note that some of the coaches may still be collecting salaries related to contracts despite no longer being in their positions.

The numbers include only what the university pays them. The total compensation for many coaches at the system’s biggest programs is likely much higher; often additional funds come from private sources.

In USA Today’s most recent list of the highest college football coaching salaries, Alabama’s Nick Saban was in the top spot, earning about $11 million for the 2022 season, followed by Clemson’s Dabo Swinney at $10.5 million and Georgia’s Kirby Smart at $10.3 million.

In February, ESPN reported that both UNC’s Mack Brown and N.C. State’s Dave Doeren extended their contracts through the 2027 season and are now scheduled to each earn $5 million per season.

However, in the UNC System database, Doeren is the highest-paid coach with a reported salary of $2.5 million. Brown is seventh with a base salary of $900,000. Mike Houston,

The top-paid coach for the Charlotte 49ers — the school’s sports teams are known as Charlotte rather than UNC Charlotte — is Biff Poggi, the university’s new head football coach. His base salary is $500,000.

