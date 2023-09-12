Wiretaps used to bust 3 connected to ‘substantial’ Mexican drug trafficking ring

Juan Olmos, 56, of Claremont, a suspect with connections to a substantial Mexican drug trafficking organization, was convicted for his involvement in bringing cocaine and heroin into and through Catawba County, officials said.

Two other co-defendants were sentenced to prison, as well, for their involvement in the operation.

Jesus Alejandro Estrada Arellano, 35, of Claremont, and Michael Wayne Proffitt, 39, of Taylorsville, were sentenced after their guilty pleas tied to the investigation.

The drug trafficking investigations started in 2018 and involved federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Investigators used wiretapping to intercept transmissions via texts and phone calls between Estrada Arellano and others who discussed moving the illegal narcotics.

Estrada Arellano was coordinating the sale and delivery of heroin and cocaine, according to the transmissions intercepted by authorities.

Estrada Arellano was arrested and told investigators that he was involved in the drug deals.

Investigators learned through wiretaps that Proffitt transported the cocaine shipments coming into Catawba County for Estrada Arellano. He picked up drugs or money and moved them to various locations, often taking them to other parts of North Carolina or other states, according to law enforcement.

Proffitt was arrested by investigators after agreeing to pick up and drive a vehicle for Arellano.

Officers pulled over Proffitt during a traffic stop and found 18 kilograms of cocaine in his vehicle.

Proffitt admitted that he worked for Estrada Arellano, picking up and dropping off vehicles at different locations.

Using the wiretap, investigators learned that Olmos picked up cars and used them for drug dealing and/ or picking up cash.

He also admitted in an interview that he sold cocaine to an undercover officer twice.

