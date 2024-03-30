Woman arrested for possession of 8 kilos of cocaine in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested for the possession of cocaine in Gaston County on Wednesday, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said they received information that two large packages containing illegal narcotics were going to be delivered to an address in Dallas.

After obtaining a search warrant, eight kilograms of cocaine were seized.

Police said the estimated street value of the cocaine is $570,000.

Brandi Brooks, 44, was then arrested and charged with trafficking by possession of cocaine.

VIDEO: Agents find 30 pounds of cocaine inside man’s electric wheelchair

Agents find 30 pounds of cocaine inside man’s electric wheelchair Agents said the drugs had an estimated street value of nearly $1 million. (NCD)









©2024 Cox Media Group