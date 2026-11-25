RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday afternoon, the North Carolina Utilities Commission approved Duke Energy’s long-term plan, known as the 2025 Carbon Plan, to meet the state’s rising energy demand while moving towards the state’s goal of having carbon-neutral electricity by 2050.

In the near term, the plan includes delayed retirements at three coal-fired power plants, Marshall, Belews Creek and Cliffside, building 12 more natural gas units by 2033 (5 combined-cycle plants and seven combustion turbines), significantly expanding solar generation, and nearly doubling the capacity of planned battery storage projects by 2034. The plan also requires Duke Energy to take near-term steps towards developing new nuclear reactors.

This is the first Carbon Plan approved since the passage of Senate Bill 266, the Power Bill Reduction Act, which eliminated Duke Energy’s requirement to reduce CO2 emissions by 70% by 2030. The state still requires Duke Energy to achieve carbon-neutral electric generation by 2050.

Duke Energy, Public Staff, and supporters of the legislation argued that removing the intermediate goal would save ratepayers $13B by allowing the utility more flexibility to pursue the least-cost path to the 2050 goal rather than making investments specifically to meet the 2030 goal.

Will Scott, the North Carolina policy director of the Environmental Defense Fund, opposed S 266 and was part of the intervenor opposition to Duke Energy’s Carbon Plan in front of the NCUC. Scott argues the projected ratepayer savings from S 266 were overstated because they don’t fully account for the cost risks of volatile natural gas prices. He also believes the new Carbon Plan shows the law has become a major setback to the state’s decarbonization efforts.

“I think that this sort of kicks all decarbonization way way into the 2040s, puts it off as much as you can, and just builds a ton of gas in the near term,” he said. “It’s actually going to increase emissions over the next decade and then leave us with an even bigger hole to climb out of to get our emissions down to net zero by 2050.”

Duke Energy argues the additional fossil fuel generation and delayed coal retirements are necessary to meet the dramatic near-term increase in electricity demand while keeping power as affordable and reliable as possible for customers.

“We appreciate the commission’s careful review, and we’re committed to working together to keep the lights on, support economic development and hold down costs as the Carolinas grow,” Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president said in a release.

Scott said he’s grateful the plan includes a substantial solar and battery buildout but worries the plan is relying too heavily on long-lead time technology, including large AP1000 nuclear reactors, or technologies that are not yet commercially available at the scale Duke would need, including hydrogen and small modular reactors, to meet the 2050 goal.

He also argues that if data center developers are a big part of the growing energy demand, they should pay more for the upcoming buildout and have a say in what kinds of clean energy will be built to help power them.

“We would say that you could also build less gas plants and allow the data center companies to build a mix of wind, solar, and batteries, and you know pay for those as well,” he said.

The plan is a moving target. Duke Energy will file its next Carbon Plan in 2027, giving regulators another chance to adjust the timing or scale of future energy generation. Before then, the NCUC is requiring Duke Energy to continue working to develop both small modular and new nuclear technology.

An AP1000 is the reactor model recently built at the Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia. Duke Energy already holds licenses for two AP1000 reactors at the W.S. Lee site in Cherokee County, S.C. and is working toward licensing two more at the Shearon Harris site near Raleigh.

Wind energy resources are largely excluded from the 2025 Carbon Plan. The NCUC did not approve any significant new wind generation in the near term. Instead, the commission directed Duke Energy to continue limited development work on onshore wind and monitor offshore wind as a potential future resource.

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