Woman critically injured; suspect charged with attempted murder in Rock Hill

A woman was charged with attempted murder after a shooting that happened at about 10:25 p.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of Crawford Road, Rock Hill Police said.

Jasmine Evans, 36, of Rock Hill, is accused of shooting another 36-year-old woman during a fight, police said. One shot was fired.

Jasmine Evans

EMS took the victim to a local hospital. She had life-threatening injuries.

Evans was arrested and was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Evans was denied bond at a hearing on Saturday.

The victim is still in critical condition.

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