Local

Highway 74 shut down for deadly crash involving Cleveland County ambulance

By Andrew McMillan, wsoctv.com and Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
Crash on Highway 74 involving Cleveland County ambulance
Crash on Highway 74 involving Cleveland County ambulance
By Andrew McMillan, wsoctv.com and Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says an ambulance was involved in a deadly crash early Monday in Gaston County, and part of Highway 74 was shut down.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 74 near Interstate 85.

Gaston County authorities told Channel 9 that a Cleveland County ambulance was involved in the crash.

Troopers said both directions of Highway 74 were shut down just east of I-85.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon went to the scene and spotted an ambulance on its side in the road. A wrecker truck was attempting to lift it back up around 9 a.m.

Ken Lemon spotted one victim being taken into another ambulance, and a U.S. flag was draped over their body.

We’re still working on getting details on any other injuries.

Stay ahead of traffic with our live map at this link.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Andrew McMillan

Andrew McMillan, wsoctv.com

Andrew McMillan is the Digital Content Manager for WSOC-TV.

0

Most Read