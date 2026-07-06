Highway 74 shut down for deadly crash involving Cleveland County ambulance

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says an ambulance was involved in a deadly crash early Monday in Gaston County, and part of Highway 74 was shut down.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 74 near Interstate 85.

Gaston County authorities told Channel 9 that a Cleveland County ambulance was involved in the crash.

Troopers said both directions of Highway 74 were shut down just east of I-85.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon went to the scene and spotted an ambulance on its side in the road. A wrecker truck was attempting to lift it back up around 9 a.m.

Ken Lemon spotted one victim being taken into another ambulance, and a U.S. flag was draped over their body.

We’re still working on getting details on any other injuries.

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This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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