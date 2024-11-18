Woman killed after walking into path of SUV, Rock Hill police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a woman walked into the path of an oncoming SUV Sunday evening in Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill Police Department says a 62-year-old woman walked onto Herlong Avenue and was hit by a Mercedes SUV as it was going south.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m.

On Monday, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Denise Johnson of York. The coroner’s office says pathology and toxicology results are still pending.

No charges were announced against the driver of the SUV.

