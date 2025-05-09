Longtime Charlotte Dairy Queen site sells

Khan & Singh Property Management LLC finalized its purchase of the 0.55-acre parcel at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. — Dairy Queen’s home in west Charlotte has sold for $1.1 million. The longtime ice cream shop is expected to remain open.

Khan & Singh Property Management LLC finalized its purchase of the 0.55-acre parcel at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. in April, according to Mecklenburg County property records.

Dairy Queen has been a fixture at that site since 1947 — back when cones cost a nickel. Lacy and Blenda Walters took over ownership of that shop in 1974 with a handshake deal. It’s remained a community staple, with few changes to the building. The iconic Eskimo Girl still graces the roof.

