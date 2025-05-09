Local

Longtime Charlotte Dairy Queen site sells

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Charlotte Business Journal
Dairy Queen in west Charlotte Blenda and Lacy Walters have owned the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard for over 50 years. (Melissa Key)
Khan & Singh Property Management LLC finalized its purchase of the 0.55-acre parcel at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. — Dairy Queen’s home in west Charlotte has sold for $1.1 million. The longtime ice cream shop is expected to remain open.

Dairy Queen has been a fixture at that site since 1947 — back when cones cost a nickel. Lacy and Blenda Walters took over ownership of that shop in 1974 with a handshake deal. It’s remained a community staple, with few changes to the building. The iconic Eskimo Girl still graces the roof.

