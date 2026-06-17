YMCA selling Morrison campus in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced Wednesday it will sell its Morrison YMCA property for $42.5 million to Moments of Hope Church.

The Morrison YMCA will remain open and fully operational through the anticipated closing in summer 2027.

According to YMCA officials, the sale of the property is part of a broader reinvestment strategy, which focuses on long-term investments in staff and resources to better serve its members and the extended Charlotte community.

Moments of Hope Church plans to redevelop the property into its new church home, with intentions to expand its ministry through community outreach initiatives such as sports programming and a possible future school to serve local families and youth.

All programs, services, camps and member offerings will proceed as scheduled until the closure. Community partners that lease space within the facility will have the opportunity to continue operating as usual until the anticipated closing date.

Members of the Morrison YMCA will retain access to all YMCA locations across the region, including nearby facilities such as Sara’s YMCA in Ballantyne, as well as Brace YMCA, Hemby Program Center and Harris YMCA.

The YMCA plans to offer many of the programs currently available at Morrison through these nearby centers or other alternative neighborhood locations to ensure families maintain access to valued programs and services. Additional details regarding how and where these programs will be delivered are expected to be shared in the coming months.

Sue Glass, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, acknowledged the emotional connection many have to the facility.

“We know the Morrison YMCA has been a meaningful place for many members, families and staff,” Glass said. “We are approaching this transition with care and respect for the relationships built there. While this decision represents a significant change, it also creates an opportunity to strengthen how we serve communities across our region in the years ahead.”

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