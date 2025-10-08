York County Council reduces impact fee increase for new homes in Clover

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County Council has voted to reduce a proposed impact fee increase for new homes in the Clover School District from $15,000 to $7,000.

The Clover School District initially proposed raising the impact fee from $4,000 to $15,000 to help fund new schools and buses amid rising construction costs.

However, the York County Council decided to lower the proposed fee to $7,000 after concerns were raised about the potential impact on the housing market.

“Impact fees can affect land values and place financial burdens on different stakeholders,” said Michael Pruner, President of the York County Homebuilders Association.

Councilman William Bump Roddey, who proposed the $7,000 fee, explained, “I don’t think the housing market and the income levels in the Clover area will be able to support and sustain that. I think it will definitely stunt the home-buying experience in Clover.”

The Clover School District is planning to open its second high school and eighth elementary school by 2026, but the projects are expected to cost more than initially anticipated.

Mark Hopkins, Chief Operations Officer for the district, noted that the original estimate for the high school in 2019 was $147 million, which has now increased to $189 million.

District leaders presented a new study to the York County Council this week, demonstrating the need for additional funds due to rising costs in construction and other areas.

They argued that increasing the impact fee to $15,000 would help avoid raising taxes.

Despite the council’s decision to lower the fee, school leaders expressed gratitude for any increase, as their goal is to avoid raising the millage rate on the community.

The council will revisit the matter on October 20th, along with a public hearing.

The decision to lower the proposed impact fee increase reflects concerns about the local housing market’s ability to absorb higher costs.

The ongoing debate highlights the challenge of balancing growth and affordability in the rapidly expanding Clover area.

VIDEO: Fort Mill Schools growth spurs higher impact fees

Fort Mill Schools growth spurs higher impact fees

©2025 Cox Media Group