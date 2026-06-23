Red light cameras to return to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council approved a one-year pilot program to bring red light cameras to Charlotte.

You could be charged $75 for running a red light at 10 intersections across the city.

Leaders say it will cost around $5,000 a month per intersection.

Those intersections include:

Graham Street & Norris Avenue

University City Blvd & I-85 Northbound Ramp

Steele Creek Road & Westinghouse Blvd

N Tryon Street and University City Blvd

Central Avenue & Sharon Amity Road

W.T. Harris Blvd & N Tryon Street

S Tryon Street & Arrowood Road

S Mint Street & West Blvd

Central Avenue & Kilborne Drive

36th Street & The Plaza

This is the first time in 20 years Charlotte has implemented the use of red light cameras.

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