Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte March 20-22

CHARLOTTE — The spring season officially begins Friday, and that means fun in the Queen City is in full bloom. Check out the exciting events happening in Charlotte this weekend, from concerts and sports to festivals and charity runs. Here’s what’s going on near you:

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

Gogol Bordello is set to perform at The Underground Friday night.

The Gay Men’s Chorus and Women’s Chorus of Charlotte are teaming up for a special “Mamma Mia!” concert at The Galilee Center.

Josiah King will play The Fillmore Friday night as part of The Mt. Zion Tour.

Renowned jazz saxophonist Mike Phillips will perform at Middle C Jazz Friday evening. He’s the only musician in the world to have recorded and toured with the “Big Three” of American soul — Michael Jackson, Prince, and Stevie Wonder.

Enjoy a food-themed night of science at Discovery Place Friday night for the after-hours, adults-only Science on the Rocks experience.

Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill and Ginuwine unite for The R&B Lovers Tour at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday.

The Queen City Eid Celebration will be held Friday evening at the Islamic Center of Charlotte on Harrisburg Road to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

The Queen Charlotte Carnival continues in Concord this weekend with food, rides, games and fun for all ages.

Check out an array of classics, custom cars and hot rods as Cars and Coffee returns this month at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

There are also a few charity runs happening Saturday. The Run Jen Run 5K & Festival starts at 8 a.m. at Symphony Park. It supports local breast cancer patients.

The 3-2-1 Dash for Down Syndrome 5K & Fun Run will be held Saturday along Blakeney Professional Drive.

The fifth annual Dog Jog at McAlpine Creek Park is also going on Saturday morning.

In honor of International Women’s Month, the Museum of the Waxhaws is hosting a living history experience dedicated to the women who helped shape our nation. The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Charlotte International Dance Film Festival, will be held this weekend at the Independent Picture House. There will be industry panels, film screenings and a dance workshop held on Sunday.

The No Man’s Land festival will be held Saturday. It’s a festival by women, for women, featuring over 100 woman-owned businesses, music fun and deep connection.

The Charlotte Checkers will face off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this weekend at Bojangles Coliseum.

A Youth Arts Festival presented by Charlotte Center for the Arts will be held at Stumptown Park in Matthews Saturday.

Girls Room is a music event that celebrates the local LGBTQ community with DJ sets, performers, vendors & more. It’s back Saturday night at The Music Yard.

ArtPop is hosting its Spring Art Market Saturday evening in the lobby of the Le Méridien hotel.

Old Crow Medicine Show will perform with founding member Willie Watson Saturday night at the Neighborhood Theatre.

The Mint Museum Randolph is kicking off the spring season of Party in the Park this Sunday. The event includes free museum admission, live music, food trucks, and a cash bar on the terrace at Mint Museum Randolph.

Charlotte FC will play Red Bull New York Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

And the Charlotte Hornets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at home Saturday.

Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam are slated to perform at Ovens Auditorium Saturday night.

The Brook & The Bluff will be in Charlotte Saturday night as part of “The Werewolf Tour.” They’ll play at The Fillmore.

Local consignment store Thrift Pony will host a vintage clothing market on the Ford Green at Camp North End Sunday.

Laugh the night away Sunday with the We Them One’s Comedy Tour at Spectrum Center.

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