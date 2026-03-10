Beyond the Potomac River, sewage spills threaten cities with old infrastructure and little funds

WASHINGTON — The January collapse of a pipe as wide as a car dumped so much sewage into the Potomac River that officials tracked a spike of gut-wrenching bacteria drifting slowly past Washington for weeks, prompting an emergency declaration and federal assistance.

It was a disaster of historic scale — 244 million gallons (924 million liters) spilled — spotlighting the severe consequences of old, failing infrastructure. But smaller sewer overflows that draw far less notice are common. Tens of thousands occur every year across the U.S., contaminating rivers, flooding streets and sometimes causing backups into homes that threaten human health.

“It’s really one of those out of sight, out of mind problems that doesn’t rise to the top until it becomes a crisis,” said Alice Volpitta, the Baltimore Harbor waterkeeper with the nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore.

At least 18.7 million people are served by one of roughly 1,000 utilities that are in serious violation of pollution limits. At least 2.7 million live with a system that violated federal clean water rules continually over the last three years, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data.

In Maryland it is Baltimore, not the nation's capital nearby, that has seen hundreds of sewer overflows in recent years often caused by broken pipes, tree roots or severe storms. Cities like Houston, Memphis and Cahokia Heights, Illinois, have reached court agreements to address their problems. And in places where sewage and rain flow through the same pipes, heavy rains made worse by climate change can make overflows to waterways more frequent and severe.

President Donald Trump called state and local leaders "incompetent" over the spill, but some experts say his administration's funding cuts are adding to the national problem. Many utilities can't afford upgrades — the Environmental Protection Agency says hundreds of billions are needed over the next two decades.

“We’re going to see probably more incidents like we saw with the Potomac sewage spill,” said Becky Hammer, a senior attorney with the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council.

Baltimore's tattered network of pipes

A neighbor's message alerted Teddy Bloomquist to a potential flooding problem. Downstairs in his Baltimore row house, cloudy brown water with chunks of human waste was coming up from the shower drain. It was the third sewage backup that winter, each potentially leaving behind harmful bacteria.

“We’re taking buckets and it turns out every time someone’s flushing their toilet, it’s coming up,” Bloomquist said. “It’s just coming so fast.”

Baltimore’s sewer system is more than a century old, with some parts of its tangled web of pipes mapped only in recent decades. Many cracked and leaked from decades of decay, letting rain in and worsening backups that surge through maintenance hole covers, drain into city rivers and flow into basements.

“A spill that happens in a community, in somebody’s house, or right next to their house — that will be a memory for them forever,” said Sri Vedachalam, a water and climate expert at the consulting firm Corvias Infrastructure Solutions.

Since the start of last year, roughly 15 million gallons (57 million liters) of sewage spilled in Baltimore. A map shows the spill sites scattered like measles across the city.

One neighbor was left with bits of toilet paper frozen into the snow in his backyard and spent the day heaving sewage out of his tub and toilet. Repairs cost thousands, including replacing his bathroom floor. Another neighbor said she used her wet vac to suck up roughly 120 gallons (454 liters) of sewage.

The city has spent nearly $2 billion over more than two decades under a consent decree with federal and state regulators. They’ve installed new water mains, closed off outlets where sewage easily overflowed and stopped sewage bottlenecks from occasionally forming in pipes that feed a treatment plant.

Baltimore’s efforts are reducing sewer overflows but take time and must be balanced with cost, according to city’s Department of Public Works. They’ve made considerable progress --- sewer overflows are sharply below a rainy 2018 when their volume equaled about as much as the Potomac spill — but the city has proposed extending a deadline to complete necessary work to 2046.

Officials offer up to $5,000 to residents cleaning up sewage backups after certain storms, though activists say more is needed. The city said the program is governed by specific eligibility criteria.

Maryland’s progress is known because it's among states that publicly report overflows. About half of states don't, according to an Associated Press review of state reporting practices. For a majority of states, the EPA recently extended a federal electronic reporting deadline, from 2025 to 2028, to report overflows. The agency said extensions were needed to smooth the transition.

Fighting for resources

Flooding and water quality needs over the next two decades have ballooned to at least $630 billion, the EPA estimated in 2024. Local residents will pay most of that. The federal government has a smaller role that's expanded in recent years, but may soon decline.

The 2021 infrastructure law added billions for water needs, but this is the last year money will go out to states for loans to local projects. The Trump administration last year proposed deep cuts to that program and to grants that help states fund environmental oversight including monitoring and protecting water. Congress rejected those cuts, preserving access to funds for Baltimore and other communities, said Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat.

But environmental justice efforts to help poor, often largely minority areas were cut as part of the Trump administration’s attack on what it scorned as radical ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ programs.

Some small grants were canceled, like $14 million to install septic systems in majority-Black Alabama counties where residents live with sewage piped from their homes onto their property. So were regional assistance centers intended to help small communities plan complex projects and compete for a big pool of new money.

One such center that served six Midwest states was setting up to test drinking water and clean up mold in the East St. Louis, Illinois, region, said Bonnie Keeler, who led the center. That project was just one of dozens planned before the program was spiked.

There still are major sources of financing. In November, the EPA announced $6.5 billion for wastewater and drinking water projects through a loan program, plus another $550 million that would be handed to states. The loan program for states has run for nearly 40 years and provided more than $180 billion for over 50,000 low-cost loans, the agency said. The agency offers some technical assistance as well.

“EPA helps invest in our nation’s water infrastructure by identifying needs, funding infrastructure projects through multiple programs, and providing technical assistance to connect communities and tribes to federal funding,” the agency said.

Bloomquist wants Baltimore to pay for damages and prevent it from happening again. He had to miss several days of work after the January backup and has to replace his basement floor.

“It’s been a saga and now everyone’s on edge. You know, we’re on our group texts, people are like, ‘Oh no, it is raining,’” Bloomquist said.

Wildeman reported from Hartford, Connecticut. Associated Press writers Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, and Gabriela Auon Angueira in San Diego contributed.

