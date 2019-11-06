0 Kentucky governor's race: Democrat Beshear declares win, Bevin not conceding close race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -

In a heated Kentucky governor's race deemed "too close to call" by The Associated Press, Democrat Andy Beshear declared a win over incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin late Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

According to The New York Times, Beshear led Bevin by 5,300 votes Wednesday, with 100% of the state's 3,659 precincts reporting. Beshear received 49.2% of votes to Bevin's 48.8%, the outlet reported.

>> Read the latest from our Washington Insider, Jamie Dupree

"Tonight, voters in Kentucky sent a message loud and clear for everyone to hear," Beshear, currently Kentucky's attorney general, said in a victory speech late Tuesday. "It's a message that says our elections don't have to be about right versus left; they are still about right versus wrong."

Beshear, whose father, Steve Beshear, served as governor from 2007 to 2015, added that he hoped Bevin "will honor the election that was held tonight," the AP reported.

>> Watch Beshear's speech here

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear claims victory in Kentucky in tight race with Trump-backed Republican Governor Matt Bevin. More here: https://t.co/G0hGV047xn pic.twitter.com/co9geUsWPU — Reuters (@Reuters) November 6, 2019

But Bevin was not ready to give in.

"Would it be a Bevin race if it wasn't a squeaker? I mean, come on," he said. "I mean, really and truly, this is a close, close race. We are not conceding this race by any stretch."

He added that "we truly don't know" who the next governor will be.

"Whoever it is will be the one determined by the process being followed, by the law being followed, by the process being truly sound," Bevin said, claiming that there may have been unspecified "irregularities."

>> See Bevin's speech here

Democrats hailed the results as a win against President Donald Trump, who supported Bevin and appeared with him at a rally in Kentucky on Monday.

Congratulations to Kentucky Democratic Governor-elect Beshear!



Reminds me of a recent tweet by @realDonaldTrump: The Angry Majority.



And in one year, Senator McConnell is up for re-election against @AmyMcGrathKY. #TuesdayMotivation https://t.co/bgkHTEhc3w — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, released a statement saying the president "just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line."

Trump echoed the sentiment in a series of tweets early Wednesday and pointed out that Republicans won five of six statewide races.

#ElectionNight Won 5 out of 6 elections in Kentucky, including 5 great candidates that I spoke for and introduced last night. @MattBevin picked up at least 15 points in last days, but perhaps not enough (Fake News will blame Trump!). Winning in Mississippi Governor race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

A lot of winning in Kentucky. Check out the numbers. https://t.co/xcXIzIwylg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

Our big Kentucky Rally on Monday night had a massive impact on all of the races. The increase in Governors race was at least 15 points, and maybe 20! Will be in Louisiana for @EddieRispone on Wednesday night. Big Rally! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

Read more here or here.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.