CMPD arrests suspect in south Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in south Charlotte last month.

On Nov. 22, police responded to a scene on the 4800 block of Wallingford Street.

There, police said they found 39-year-old James Douglas McIlwain with a gunshot wound. McIlwain was later pronounced deceased by MEDIC.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On Dec. 23, police announced 51-year-old Marvin Larie Maurice Watkins had been identified as a suspect in this case.

Watkins was ultimately arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

©2025 Cox Media Group