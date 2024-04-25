Babies named Johnny Cash, June Carter born same day at same hospital

ALABAMA — Two families in Alabama welcomed newborn babies named Johnny Cash and June Carter at the same hospital on April 10. What are the odds?

The babies were born at Huntsville Hospital, according to AL.com. Their parents didn’t even know each other.

The couples met after they learned that both of their babies were named after late Grammy award-winning country singer-songwriters, Johnny Cash and June Carter, according to Good Morning America.

“I was very shocked. I was so excited when I found out,” Sophie Clark, 22, said.

“I thought it was a bizarre coincidence. And I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ When I realized they named her June Carter and we named our baby Johnny Cash, and that [they were born the same day], it got a little bit more intensified at that point,” Nicole Davis said, according to Good Morning America. Nicole Davis and her husband Johnny Lee Davis Jr. are parents to 12 children. Johnny Cash Davis is the youngest of the group.

“We do love Johnny Cash, but we really just thought the name ‘June’ was beautiful,” Sophie Clark said about her daughter with Carter Clark, according to WAFF, per AL.com.

“Dad’s name is Johnny Lee Davis Jr., and we tried on Johnny Lee Davis III for a while and we just could never get comfortable with it. We were trying to call him ‘Lee’ so he would be a little bit of his own person but it just never caught, so we had to go back to the drawing board,” Nicole Davis said, according to the news outlet per AL.com.

Johnny Cash and June Carter were married from 1968 until they died in 2003, according to Good Morning America.

