‘Cheetah Girls: Next Gen’ film will include Raven-Symoné, other original cast members

A fourth Cheetah Girls movie is in the works for the Disney Channel and Disney+, and it will include original cast members and a new generation of singers.

“The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen” will mark the return of Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon as Galleria and Chanel, respectively, Variety reported.

In addition to their acting roles, Raven-Symoné will be an executive producer and Bailon will serve as a co-producer, according to “Today”

Sabrina Bryan will make a special appearance as Dorinda, while Lynn Whitfield and Lori Alter are scheduled to reprise their roles as Dorothea and Juanita, according to the entertainment news website.

Kiely Williams is not attached to the film at this time.

Raven-Symoné celebrated the announcement with an Instagram post. She shared a video of her walking while “Strut,” a hit song from "The Cheetah Girls 2,“ played in the background, ”Today" reported.

The text over the clip read, “POV: strutting to the set of The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen.”

The film will also bring a new group of actresses into the mix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the entertainment news website, Leah Sava’ Jeffries will portray Galleria’s daughter, Faith; Carmen Sanchez will be cast as Chanel’s sister, Dior; Kaileen Chang will play Ruby; and Sophie Lennon as Brooklyn. Kamogelo Ramashala, who was discovered during a global open casting call held by Disney, will play Kendi.

Sophia Bush will appear in a supporting role as Jennifré.

According to the logline for the film, “The story picks up when Cheetah Girls Galleria and Chanel, alongside Galleria’s daughter Faith and her three friends, travel to Africa to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary. Along the way, these four teen girls test their friendship, find their voice, and discover the true Cheetah spirit as they save the preserve and ultimately take the stage as the new Cheetah Girls.”

“The Cheetah Girls has always been about friendship, music, and empowering young people to use their voice,” Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family, said in a statement. “That spirit connected deeply with a generation of fans, and it still resonates today. Bringing this dynamic new group of young stars to the franchise allows us to continue that legacy for a new era of kids and families.”

Disney and Disney+ introduced the new group members in a video posted on Instagram.

In the clip, the teens, who are wearing matching powder pink hoodies, say “cheetahs,” in unison before dancing to “Strut,” according to “Today.”

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