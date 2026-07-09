Father kills 5-year-old son in Pineville stabbing

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A 5-year-old boy was stabbed and killed by his father in Pineville overnight Thursday, police said.

Pineville Police said it happened at the Sabal Point Apartments shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived, they discovered the child had been stabbed multiple times and began taking life-saving measures to rescue the boy. Police drove the young child to the hospital themselves, but he did not survive.

Channel 9 learned the suspect, Jehaaz-Akil Khaliq Echoles, is the boy’s father and his mother’s ex-boyfriend. He is now charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Echoles broke into the apartment before the child was killed. Investigators also confirmed there was another child in the apartment at the time of the stabbing. That child was not injured.

Investigators say this was a domestic incident, not a random act.

“We’re supporting them 100%,” Officer Corey Copley with the Pineville Police Department said. “We’re also getting them resources as well to help them cope with this.”

Channel 9 is asking police for the name of the victim and what led up to the deadly stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the Safe Alliance Hope Line is available 24 hours a day in English and Spanish. The number is 980-771-HOPE.

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