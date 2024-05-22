Disgruntled employee kills 2, injures 3 at Pennsylvania business, DA says

CHESTER, Pa. — A man opened fire on his co-workers Wednesday at a Pennsylvania linen company, killing two people and injuring three others, authorities said.

The shooting happened inside and outside of the Delaware County Linen shop in Chester, a Philadelphia suburb, WCAU reported. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer described the incident as “an absolute tragedy.”

“This is a workplace shooting incident,” he said. “(An) employee came to work today with a firearm (and) took out his anger on … five employees that he works with.”

The victims were not immediately identified.

Three people were taken to a hospital after the shooting, one of whom was in critical condition, Chester City Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky said. At a news conference, Stollsteimer asked people to pray for those injured.

“They are in serious condition and we are hopeful that they’re able to survive,” he said.

The district attorney said that the gunman brought a handgun with him to work, which he used in the shooting. He fled from the area after the shooting but was apprehended during a traffic stop in nearby Trainer, Gretsky said.

“We have the suspect in custody, and we think at this point, everybody in the community should recognize that we have a safe situation here,” Stollsteimer said. He added, “We are processing the crime scene.”

Authorities did not immediately elaborate on the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Delaware County Linen was founded in 1988 and provides linen rental, wholesale and laundering services, according to its website. Its customers include restaurants, country clubs, hotels, salons, universities and rehabilitation facilities.

Police continue to investigate.

