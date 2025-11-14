Government reopens: When will federal employees get paid?

WASHINGTON — After more than 40 days, the government has reopened and now federal employees will be getting paychecks that they missed during the shutdown.

But when that pay hits bank accounts will depend on which agency employees work for.

The American Federation of Government Employees, the federal employee union that represents more than 820,000 federal and D.C. workers, said it hopes the salaries are paid sooner rather than later.

“Both the law that established the right of back pay and the new CR instruct the agencies to provide back pay as soon as they possibly can, as soon as it’s practicable, rather than require people to wait till their next regularly scheduled pay day,” policy director Jacqueline Simon told The Hill.

She said that the pay should be disbursed within days, similar to previous shutdowns.

The goal is to have all backpay completed by Nov. 19, CBS News reported. The Office of Personnel Management said the payout was expected to be later, but the White House told agencies to get employees paid “expeditiously and accurately to not leave anyone waiting longer than necessary.”

Semafor said that the process depends on each agency, as they process pay independently. Employees may also not get their full back pay.

General Services Administration (GSA) and the OPM are expected to have pay processed on Saturday, Semafor and NewsNation reported. But the payments “will only include base pay” with corrections “made in the next pay cycle,” a memo obtained by Semafor said.

The pay will be for work from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1 for most people and will not include bonuses, overtime or benefits.

Here is the timeline:

Nov. 15 (base bay)

GSA

OPM

Nov. 16 (base pay, overtime and hazard pay)

Department of Defense

Department of Veterans Affairs

Department of Energy

Health and Human Services

Nov. 17 (base pay only)

Environmental Protection Agency

NASA

National Science Foundation

Social Security Administration

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Department of Education

Department of the Interior

Department of State

Department of Transportation

Nov. 19

Small Business Administration

Department of Agriculture

Department of Commerce

Department of Homeland Security

Housing and Urban Development

Department of Justice

Department of Labor

Department of the Treasury

More than 1.4 million federal employees were unpaid over the 43-day shutdown, which ended on Wednesday night, CBS News reported.

