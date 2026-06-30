‘A heinous crime’: Mississippi police arrest 2 in triple homicide that included toddler

JACKSON, Miss. — Two Mississippi men are accused of killing two women and a 2-year-old child last week in what authorities are calling a targeted attack.

According to Hinds County online booking records, Jordan Lee Carter, 28, of Jackson, and Cornelious Carter, 28, of Jackson, were arrested on Monday and charged with capital murder. Cornelious Carter was also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The men are accused in the fatal shootings on June 27 of Erica Weathersby, 30; her sister, Keyana Weathersby, 25; and Camari Givens, 2, the son of Keyana Weathersby, WAPT reported.

Leaders across Hinds County react to Saturday's triple homicide | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/HDg3pDXCAW — 16 WAPT News (@16WAPTNews) June 29, 2026

The victims were identified by the Hinds County Coroner, according to the television station.

“As we said that night, this is senseless,” Jackson police Chief RaShall Brackney told reporters. “This was a heinous crime committed by vile individuals, who really deserve the utmost punishment in these cases.”

Brackney said investigators believe the shooting was targeted, WJTV reported.

The victims were shot multiple times, according to the television station.

Brackney told reporters that officers received multiple tips from the public and were able to identify the suspects’ vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle on Monday, WJTV reported. Brackney said the driver refused to stop, but the vehicle was later surrounded and the suspects surrendered and were taken into custody.

Officers recovered three firearms from the vehicle, including a 9 mm assault-style pistol and two handguns, WAPT reported.

Area residents said they were shaken by the violence.

“I actually shed tears,” Jackson resident Stephanie Taylor told the television station. “It could be my daughter. That could have been my cousin; that could have been my niece.”

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