Lawsuit claims Peloton bike led to man’s death after it fell on him, severed his carotid artery

NEW YORK — A family of a man in New York who died last year claims in a lawsuit that he was killed by his Peloton bike.

Ryan Furtado, 32, was doing a workout on his bike on Jan. 13, 2022 when he got off the bike to do a few exercises on the floor, the lawsuit says, according to NBC News.

When he tried to get up, he grabbed the bike to help him. The bike “spun around” and hit him in the neck and face. Furtado’s carotid artery was severed and he died instantly, the lawsuit alleges, according to NBC News.

Furtado’s mother, Johanna Furtado, filed the lawsuit claiming that the bike led to her son’s death and she is seeking damages “pain, suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, and other non-economic damages,” according to the lawsuit that was filed in March in the New York Supreme Court, according to CBS News.

“Ryan was found by the New York Police Department with the subject bike still resting on his neck and face,” the lawsuit claimed, according to CBS News.

“We offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Furtado family for this unfortunate accident. As a Member-first company, the health and safety of our Member community is a top priority,” a spokesperson at Peloton told People Magazine in response to the lawsuit.

Earlier in the year, Peloton issued a recall on over two million bikes due to safety concerns, People Magazine reported. The recall was done because multiple users reported that the seat broke and detached from the bike leading to multiple injuries.

The recall involves bike model number PL01, which is 4 feet long and 2 feet wide with an adjustable seat, handlebar and tilting screen.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the bikes should not be used until they can be repaired with a free seat post supplied by Peloton.