‘Love Story’ actor Ryan O’Neal’s cause of death revealed

The cause of actor Ryan O’Neal’s death has been revealed after the “Love Story” and “Peyton Place” star died Dec. 8 at the age of 82.

O’Neal’s cause of death showed that he died from congestive heart failure suddenly on Dec. 8, according to his death certificate obtained by The Blast per the Los Angeles Times. His death certificate said that he also had suffered from cardiomyopathy for years. No other causes were listed on his death certificate.

Cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle, according to the Mayo Clinic. It makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. It can also lead to heart failure.

It often goes undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some of the causes include family history, connective tissue disease, coronary heart disease, or heart attack.

O’Neal’s death certificate said that he died at Saint John’s Health Center and that he was buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary in Los Angeles, according to People magazine.

O’Neal was diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

O’Neal became a movie star instantly in the film “Love Story” in 1970, which was the highest-grossing movie that year, according to The New York Times. He received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role.

He also starred in the movies “What’s Up, Doc?” “Paper Moon” and “Barry Lyndon” in the 1970s, Deadline reported. He played opposite Barbra Streisand in “What’s Up, Doc?” People reported.

For five years, he played Rodney Harrington on the prime-time soap opera “Peyton Place,” according to The New York Times.

In his 70s, O’Neal continued to act on television in the 2010s with appearances on “Bones” and “Desperate Housewives,” according to The Associated Press.

