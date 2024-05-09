Missing woman from Matthews found dead at movie theater parking lot in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in the parking lot of a movie theater Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene outside of the theater near Elm Lane in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte and spotted multiple officers just after 3 p.m. Investigators had a section of the north parking blocked by crime scene tape, and one car appeared to be under investigation.

According to CMPD, a woman was found dead in the parking lot. Police said the woman was “initially reported missing to the Matthews Police Department.”

CMPD said there’s “no evidence of foul play at this time.”

Channel 9 is working to confirm additional details with the Matthews Police Department. Check back for updates.

