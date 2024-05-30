Man dies after jumping off Icon of the Seas after it left the port in Miami

A man died after jumping from the world’s largest cruise ship after the ship pulled out of its Florida port and started on a trip to Honduras, the Coast Guard said.

>> Read more trending news

According to United Press International, the man, who remains unidentified, was a passenger on the Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas when he jumped from the ship on Sunday.

“Guests sailing on the brand-new ship were enjoying a day at sea when the man went overboard,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement according to a blog.

The trip was suspended for about 2 hours until rescue crews found the man who went overboard. He was pronounced dead.

“Our care team is actively providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time,” Royal Caribbean told the website CruiseHive. “For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share.”

In April, a man jumped from the Liberty of the Seas cruise ship in front of his brother and father. The man’s body was not found.

The Icon of the Seas carries a maximum of 7,600 passengers.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

© 2024 Cox Media Group