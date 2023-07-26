Miami-Dade police chief ‘awake and talking’ after surgery for self-inflicted gunshot wound

TAMPA, Fla. — The chief of the Miami-Dade County Police Department is awake and recovering in a Tampa hospital, two days after shooting himself after a domestic dispute at a west-central Florida hotel.

Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, 52, injured himself on Interstate 75 in the Tampa suburb of Riverview on Sunday while attempting to take his own life after the dispute, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

“He is awake and talking,” Stedman Stahl, president of the Police Benevolent Association, told WFOR-TV on Tuesday.

Ramirez underwent a pair of surgeries on Monday and had another one scheduled for Tuesday, WPLG-TV reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Miami-Dade County Police Department said that Ramirez “continues to positively recover post-surgery.”

“He continues to receive outstanding medical care in Tampa surrounded by his family, loved ones, and MDPD brothers and sisters,” the statement read. “Thank you to our community and law enforcement family for all your prayers, support, and strength.”

Ramirez held the titles of director and chief of public safety for the Miami-Dade Police Department, according to the Miami Herald.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Ramirez was attending the 2023 Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Summer Conference at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street hotel on Sunday, WFLA-TV reported.

At about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police spoke with Ramirez, who said he was arguing with a woman but never pointed a gun and was not going to hurt anybody, WFLA reported. The woman also told police she was not concerned for her safety, according to the television station.

There was no evidence of a crime or immediate danger, so Ramirez was released at the scene, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Mark Glass, commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, said that Ramirez left the hotel and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after pulling over on the southbound lane of I-75, according to the newspaper. Glass said that Ramirez suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a Tampa hospital, the Times reported.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister confirmed Ramirez injured himself on the interstate, WFLA reported.

Ramirez announced two months ago that he would run for sheriff next year as a Democrat, WFOR reported.

He was named police director in 2020 under former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, according to the television station.

Ramirez has been with the Miami-Dade County Police Department since 1995, the Herald reported.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

