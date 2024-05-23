‘Scrubs’ producer ordered to stand trial on 28 rape, sexual assault charges

Eric Weinberg, a writer-producer on the TV show “Scrubs,” was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial on 28 charges of rape and sexual assault, according to Variety.

Weinberg, 63, also wrote on “Californication” and “Politically Incorrect” with Bill Maher.

According to The New York Times, Judge Charlaine Olmedo heard testimony from nine women at a preliminary hearing in late April and early May. The women told similar stories of being approached by Weinberg in public places, where he asked if they were interested in modeling.

Many of the women testified that agreed to meet Weinberg at his home. When they got there, the women said he would begin to take photos, then eventually, Weinberg either began to remove their clothing or groped himself.

“I was afraid he was going to kill me,” one of the women said.

Another testified that she “thought maybe he would attack me, or rape me, or worst-case scenario: death … No one knew where I was. So, if something had happened there would be no trace of me.”

According to testimony, Weinberg approached most of the women at grocery stores or coffee shops. One he met while waiting to pick up his children from middle school, variety reported.

He met one of the women on Model Mayhem, a professional site for models and photographers, and another on the dating site OK Cupid. Four of the women testified that Weinberg choked them during the encounters.

Each woman was identified as Jane Doe in court.

Micha Liberty, a lawyer representing women in civil cases against Weinberg, said in an email to the Times on Wednesday that they looked “forward to justice being served.”

Ms. Liberty represents some women who she said “bravely testified” at the preliminary hearing, “subjecting themselves to the emotional trauma caused by being in the same room with Weinberg where they were peppered with victim-blaming questions.”

“But they all stood up and told the truth and each of them will be there again to speak truth to power at the criminal trial,” Ms. Liberty said.

Weinberg has been in jail since October 2022.

